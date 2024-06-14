We recently got our best look yet at Microsoft's upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark, and we think it's shaping up to be something very special indeed.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer was Joanna Dark's new look, which appears to be based on the model Elissa Bibaud.

As reported by our pals over at Pure Xbox, the character will be voiced by English talent Alix Wilton Regan, who has previously starred in video games such as Mass Effect (Sam Traynor), Cyberpunk 2077 (Alt Cunningham), Assassin's Creed Origins (Aya), Dragon Age: Inquisition (The Inquisitor) and Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Nomad).

While we – and many others – have quickly fallen in love with Dark's new look, here have predictably been some voices of dissent.

Seasoned GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark player Graslu00 posted about the new look on social media, and quickly found that not everyone shared his own positive view on the character's new look, with some even going as far as to suggest that the game would flop because of the design.

"Disliking the new design is completely fine," Graslu00 says. "Everyone has different tastes. That's many steps away from saying the game is going to fail 'because she's not hot or feminine'. The difference is there."

That's right – the knucklehead brigade appears to be out in full force because this version of Jo Dark (a character who, lest we forget, looks almost entirely different in each game she's starred in) doesn't meet their own personal fantasy of what the video game heroine should look like.

We'll refrain from posting some of the more eyebrow-raising takes we've seen on this topic in order to save your sanity, but it does beg the question – do you like what The Initiative has done with Dark's new design? Vote in the poll below and let us know by adding a comment, too (we think she looks fab, for the record).