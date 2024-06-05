Former Rare artist Kev Bayliss has been sharing a bunch of concept artwork and renders from his time with the famous British developer, and Perfect Dark Zero has been featured quite heavily.

Released alongside the Xbox 360 in 2005, the sequel to the N64 original served as a prequel, showcasing a younger Joanna Dark. As such, the character model took on a more cartoon-like, anime-style appearance and went through quite a few iterations before the team at Rare was happy with her look.

An early work in progress of the Joanna Dark model from Perfect Dark Zero. No textures, just environment mapping and different colours applied to different polys. pic.twitter.com/mzfbDCUgqo June 4, 2024

An early screenshot of Jack Dark and Chandra using the same method, but Jack had a simple specular map on his vest. pic.twitter.com/fmvJivNtcQ June 4, 2024

pic.twitter.com/uhicTVsV0e I then changed Jack Dark’s head and made him a little older. I always thought he looked a little like Jack Nicholson 😄 Joanna is sporting a red target on her cheek, which we never actually used. #PerfectDarkZero June 4, 2024

@foslerfer pic.twitter.com/HJtGC9o4tb Joanna Dark version number 5 - (at least!) I gave her a more natural younger face and moved from the short haired look, and the materials were less cartoony! Just rummaging through my old renders looking for something to give to @MarkMan23 June 4, 2024

Another Jo model being created back in the day for #PerfectDarkZero - here you can see an overdrawing by @kosmikat giving me some mods to incorporate to the model, as he’s hand drawn a jacket over her suit. pic.twitter.com/Px81SIftoB June 4, 2024

Perfect Dark is currently being rebooted for Xbox Series X/S by The Initiative.