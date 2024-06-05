Former Rare artist Kev Bayliss has been sharing a bunch of concept artwork and renders from his time with the famous British developer, and Perfect Dark Zero has been featured quite heavily.
Released alongside the Xbox 360 in 2005, the sequel to the N64 original served as a prequel, showcasing a younger Joanna Dark. As such, the character model took on a more cartoon-like, anime-style appearance and went through quite a few iterations before the team at Rare was happy with her look.
Perfect Dark is currently being rebooted for Xbox Series X/S by The Initiative.