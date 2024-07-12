Analogue has already given us a few limited edition variants of its popular Analogue Pocket FPGA handheld, and it's lining up another selection.

The next quartet of "highly limited" variants is made from aluminium and comes in four Anodized colours: Natural, Noir, Black and Indigo.

Each unit is entirely CNC'd from aluminium – "every single piece," says Analogue. "With uncompromising attitude to quality. There has never been a handheld video game system like it."

"Each and every piece of the enclosure is fabricated entirely from solid billet 6061 aluminum," says the company.





Available in highly limited quantities.



Entirely CNC'd from aluminum. Every single piece.



$499.99



On sale: July 15, 8am PDT.

Shipping: July 17, 2024.



