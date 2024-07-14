PS2 emulator PCSX2 has just been updated to version 2.0, bringing with it a raft of improvements.

The update comes four years after the previous stable revision - during which time, the emulator has received over 6000 changes, passed 100 million downloads, and celebrated its 20th anniversary.

#emulation https://t.co/NdvVNLo1MR PCSX2 2.0 is now LIVE! If you're using the nightly version, you may not notice much of a difference. But if you're still on the stable 1.6.0 release, we're about to blow your mind. #pcsx2 July 13, 2024

This update includes a new UI design, the assimilation of plugins, simplified configuration files, automatic game fixes, per-game settings, big picture mode, improved translation support and vastly enhanced compatibility.

There's also "fastmem", EE and VU recompiler optimization, Vulkan support, better sound, improved controller mapping and RetroAchievements - as well as much, much more.

Ridge Racer V is finally pretty good using the HW renderer in PCSX2 2.0! Still some texture glitching but it's the best it's ever been...finally. I know this problem is such a pain to solve, though. pic.twitter.com/ewYS832exb July 13, 2024

"It has been quite the journey getting to this point, and we all still have plenty more we want to see done," says the team behind PCSX2. "So much of this wouldn't be possible without your support, and we hope to see you around. If you ever need help, are looking for ways to get involved, or just want a place to talk all things PS2 and PCSX2, consider joining our Discord. Special thanks goes to our hardworking team of testers, codebase contributors, translators, documentation authors, community moderators, and everyone else whose passion makes this project possible. We hope you enjoy the latest we have to offer for PCSX2!"