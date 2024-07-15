Last week, Bit Beam Software (the company behind DaemonClaw) published a playable preview of John Tsakiris and Enable Software's upcoming beat 'em up Metro Siege, which is being developed for the Amiga 500 (thanks @dantemendes for the spot!).

Metro Siege, in case you've never heard about it, is a 2-player sidescrolling beat 'em up in a similar vein to classic arcade belt scrollers from the 80s and 90s and sees players battling against rival gangs for control of a city.

From what we were able to find out, the game has been in development for a number of years already, though progress reportedly slowed down due to its programmer being unable to dedicate as much time to the project as they would have liked. As of last month, though, it seems that their schedule has now freed up again, with this demo marking a significant milestone for the team on the road to release.





METRO SIEGE for #Amiga500 (BitBeamCannon, Pixelglass)Preview just released, it's great and didn't play exactly like Final Fight or SoR, it does its own thing, with class. Outstanding work, looking forward for the final product.

The demo features three levels and two playable fighters — Alex and Kim — and gives players a small taste of what they will be able to expect from the finished game.

You can download the preview here in order to give it a try. According to a Facebook post from a member of the development team, there are three versions of the demo included in this release:

An ADF version - suitable for any 1mb Amiga

A Hard Drive version - suitable for 020+ Amigas with 2mb of ram

And a CD32 version - suitable for CD32 consoles

A demo for Windows is also scheduled to be released in the future, according to a new video posted on the BitBeamCannon YouTube channel.