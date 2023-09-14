Update #2 [Thu 14th Sep, 2023 09:15 BST]: A Kickstarter page for the PC, Neo Geo, and Mega Drive versions of Daemon Claw is now live.
Options include a digital download (which lets you play all three versions of the game) priced at €14 (£13), a boxed Steam DVD edition costing €35 (£31), a Mega Drive version valued at €50 (£43), versions for Neo Geo MVS for €250 (£215), and copies for the Neo Geo AES priced around €300 (£258). You can see the announcement tweet below:
Update #1 [Tue 29th Aug, 2023 17:15 BST]: In addition to the PC and Amiga version of Daemon Claw, BitBeamCannon is now partnering with Neofid Studios to bring the action sidescroller to Megadrive, NeoGeo, and PC. A Kickstarter for these versions will be launched next month. We'll provide an update once we have more information.
Original Story [Mon 22nd Aug, 2022 14:00 BST]: We're huge fans of action sidescrollers here at Time Extension, so when we stumbled across Daemon Claw: Origins of Nnar we knew we had to find an excuse to write about it.
The game is a homebrew project from the folks over at BitBeamCannon, a small studio that is developing the sidescroller CyberJack and co-creating the beat 'em up game Metro Siege along with Enable Software and PixelGlass. It follows a warrior who is given the responsibility of defending humanity from a race of anthropomorphic creatures, with the help of a mysterious artifact known as the Daemon claw.
As the trailer suggests, you won't just be challenging these creatures to a round of fisticuffs, but will also be able to use the power of the Daemon Claw to throw fireballs, send out shockwaves, and call down lightning from the sky.
The game is intended to be released for Commodore Amiga and PC, with the website also teasing a Mega Drive version. There's no release date yet, but you can check out some cool videos of the game in action below to tide you over:
Neo Geo, Genesis, and modern platforms, but no SNES.
F' right off.
This looks good. I should have learned my lesson from Kickstarter and Watermelon, but I will be checking this out.
@RetroGames Things are looking up for the SNES homebrew scene so, maybe in the future we'll see a SGDk equivalent for the platform to ease game development on the platform. On the flipside, i don't understand why developers won't take some time to learn other programming languages :/
I mean, that's what Bitmap Bureau are doing with porting Xeno Crisis to other platforms, and that should be commendable
Looks great, maybe a NEOGEO CD version? And yes why not Snes. Cannot believe how this amazing system hasn't a huge homebrew/indie scene. Is it really that hard to develop for? Imagine what incredible stuff could be done.
Looking good, I want the digital version but I think I'll buy it when it release in my country since steam games are cheaper here. I'll play the megadrive version with my analogue pocket when it release 😃
