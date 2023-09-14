Update #2 [Thu 14th Sep, 2023 09:15 BST]: A Kickstarter page for the PC, Neo Geo, and Mega Drive versions of Daemon Claw is now live.

Options include a digital download (which lets you play all three versions of the game) priced at €14 (£13), a boxed Steam DVD edition costing €35 (£31), a Mega Drive version valued at €50 (£43), versions for Neo Geo MVS for €250 (£215), and copies for the Neo Geo AES priced around €300 (£258). You can see the announcement tweet below:



Get yours… DaemonClaw's #Kickstarter is now LIVE! 🚨Whether it's for PC, #Megadrive or #NeoGeo , dive into the adventure and help us propel this Kickstarter to the stars! ✨No matter which version you back for, you'll be able to play all three via the included #Steam version! 🎮Get yours… pic.twitter.com/r6QTdxywWZ September 12, 2023

Update #1 [Tue 29th Aug, 2023 17:15 BST]: In addition to the PC and Amiga version of Daemon Claw, BitBeamCannon is now partnering with Neofid Studios to bring the action sidescroller to Megadrive, NeoGeo, and PC. A Kickstarter for these versions will be launched next month. We'll provide an update once we have more information.



We hope you'll check it out! 🙏… Dears Asteborgians. 📢For our next project, we're thrilled to be working with @CannonRetro (BitBeamCannon) and @PixelHeart_eu to bring DaemonClaw to Megadrive, NeoGeo, and modern systems. ✨We'll be launching the Kickstarter next month.We hope you'll check it out! 🙏… pic.twitter.com/ipWwAzV22G August 28, 2023

Original Story [Mon 22nd Aug, 2022 14:00 BST]: We're huge fans of action sidescrollers here at Time Extension, so when we stumbled across Daemon Claw: Origins of Nnar we knew we had to find an excuse to write about it.

The game is a homebrew project from the folks over at BitBeamCannon, a small studio that is developing the sidescroller CyberJack and co-creating the beat 'em up game Metro Siege along with Enable Software and PixelGlass. It follows a warrior who is given the responsibility of defending humanity from a race of anthropomorphic creatures, with the help of a mysterious artifact known as the Daemon claw.

As the trailer suggests, you won't just be challenging these creatures to a round of fisticuffs, but will also be able to use the power of the Daemon Claw to throw fireballs, send out shockwaves, and call down lightning from the sky.

The game is intended to be released for Commodore Amiga and PC, with the website also teasing a Mega Drive version. There's no release date yet, but you can check out some cool videos of the game in action below to tide you over:

What do you think of the project? Is this something you'd be interested in trying out for yourself? Let us know!