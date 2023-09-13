The Japanese publisher Columbus Circle announced earlier today that Pixel's 16-bit kung-fu action game Xiaomei & The Flame Dragon's Fist is coming to the Sega Mega Drive in Japan this December.

The game was previously released for both the PC and Nintendo Switch but will soon be available to buy as a Mega Drive-compatible cartridge. According to Pixel, this version will let you play as Xiaomei's older sister Xiaoyin (much like the Switch version of the game) and also includes password-based continues, boss rushes, and other new features.

Here's a description of the story taken from the Nintendo Switch release:

"Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist is a 16-bit kung fu action game that pays homage to retro kung fu games from the 80s and 90s. You play as kung fu heroine Xiaomei, who embarks on a journey to save her elder sister, Xiaoyin, from the evil influence of the Dark Dragon. Punch, kick, and unleash the Flame Dragon's Fist at enemies stopping you from saving your sister."

At the moment, there's no indication whether it will also receive a retro release in other regions too (we doubt it!), but we'll try and keep you posted should we hear anything. We'll also try and update you as soon as the pre-orders for the Japanese version go live.