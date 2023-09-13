Yesterday (September 12th, 2023) marked 20 years of the digital storefront Steam. So to commemorate the landmark, its developer Valve has put together a special page on the platform to go over some of the most memorable and iconic games from the platform's history — some of which are now being included in a brand new sale.

Initially announced at the 2002 Game Developers Conference, Steam was originally launched in September 2003 as a way to support existing Valve titles, before growing into a way for Valve to reach its consumers directly. Its first official release was Counter-Strike: Condition Zero in March 2003, with the first third-party release Rag Doll Kung Fu being published in 2005 (that's if you discount Nuclearvision's Codename: Gordon, which was released in 2004 and delisted not long after).

The anniversary page breaks down the history of Steam year by year to the present day, and includes a bunch of memes and pop culture references to things like 50 Cent's "In Da Club", the Numa Numa Kid (remember him?), and Grumpy Cat (RIP).

You can visit the page here. There are also a bunch of animated stickers available for free in the store too (if you're into that sort of thing).