The next entry in the 'Saturn Tribute' series will be 1997's Assault Suit Leynos 2, publisher City Connection has revealed.

Developed by NCS, the game is a direct sequel to the Genesis / Mega Drive game Assault Suit Leynos, which was released in the West under the title Target Earth. That game was later remastered by Dracue Co., Ltd in 2015. Both titles are part of the same series as Assault Suits Valken (also known as Cybernator).

Assault Suit Leynos 2 has only ever been available on the Saturn and didn't get a release outside of its native Japan at the time. This new version will include save states and the ability to rewind gameplay.

There's no confirmation of what formats this is coming to, but previous Saturn Tribute titles – such as Batsugun – have launched on Switch and PlayStation 4. Assault Suit Leynos 2 never got an official English localisation, so hopefully, this update will fix that oversight.