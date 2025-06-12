The enhanced PC-98 remake of Nihon Falcom's action RPG classic Xanadu is out today on Nintendo Switch, D4 Enterprise has announced.

Released in 1995 as an attempt to revive the game for modern audiences, Revival Xanadu is a loose recreation of the second entry in the Dragon Slayer series, which was originally available for the PC8801 (and other Japanese computers). It sees players embarking on a quest into an underground to search for relics that are key to discovering a legendary sword, called the "Dragon Slayer", in order to slay the King Dragon terrorizing the lands.

Similar to the original game, it features a mix of a side scrolling and overhead perspective, with the key improvements over the prior release being the inclusion of enhanced graphics and a new soundtrack.

Specifically, the version being offered here seems to be the "Easy Version" of the game, which was revised edition packaged alongside copies of Revival Xanadu II (a PC-98 remake of Xanadu Scenario II). This version adds a map, allowing you to check where you're going and where monsters are located.

As is the case with other EGGCONSOLE releases, the game is pretty much presented as it was back when it originally released in Japan in the '90s, but luckily, much of the game is already in English, making it slightly more comprehensible than past titles we've seen D4 Enterprise publish in the past.

It will cost $7.16 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Here's some footage of the game: