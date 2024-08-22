After a couple of weeks without a new release, D4Enterprise has announced the next two entries into its EGGCONSOLE series of classic Japanese computer game reissues for Nintendo Switch (as spotted via Gosokkyu).

The first game announced is Nihon Falcom's 1989 shoot 'em up/adventure game hybrid Star Trader. It is already out on Switch in Japan as of today and is expected to be released on selected international storefronts in the future. This is a game that was originally released for the PC-8801MKIISR and later received a reimagining on X68000 in 1991 from the developer MNM Software and publisher Takeru.

The game saw players talking to shopkeepers and other important quest characters on a space station, before jumping into a smaller ship and participating in sidescrolling shoot 'em up sections. However, because of the limitations of the hardware at the time, these sections aren't necessarily the best, with the scrolling and framerate being particularly choppy (as evidenced by the trailer that D4Enterprise released to coincide with this reissue).

The second game announced, meanwhile, is Xanadu Scenario II, which will be released on the Switch in Japan on August 29th. This is the expansion pack/sequel to Xanadu that was released for the PC-88 in 1985 and featured an expanded soundtrack from Yuzo Koshiro and Takahito Abe, as well as a plot focusing on the player having to beat a newly resurrected Dragon King.

As with other EGGCONSOLE releases, these games will not be translated but are expected to feature English menus, in addition to an English "How to play" section.

The North American store pages for both are not currently live but are expected to go up in the near future.