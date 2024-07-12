The PC-88 adventure game Seilane is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop next week, on July 18th.

This is the latest in D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of emulation-based rereleases of classic Japanese computer games for Switch, which are unlocalized except for an English how-to-play section and main menu.

Seilane is an adventure game that was originally released in 1987 by Microcabin and sees players taking control of a young field mouse named Prill who embarks on a journey to save his sister and rescue a village of animals turned to stone. It features a command system similar to a lot of classic ADV games of the period, with players having to select from a series of verbs like "talk", "call", and "listen" to interact with their surroundings.

Because of the game's abundance of Japanese text, we imagine this one will be fairly difficult for non-Japanese speakers to play through without a basic understanding of the language, or an OCR translator, but nevertheless, it's amazing to see it get another lease on life on modern hardware.

The game will cost $6.49 on the US store, should you want to give it a try.