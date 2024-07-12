The news that Quarter Arcades would be producing Real Ghostbusters and RoboCop replica cabinets was met with a warm reception from fans last year, but it would seem both projects have hit something of a bump in the road.

Speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel COOLTOY (thanks, Ghostbusters News), Quarter Arcades co-founder Matt Precious has admitted that working on these two Data East classics hasn't been plain sailing.

People say never work with kids or animals. Never work with multiple franchises. Never work with movie franchises, as well.

RoboCop was done by Orion Pictures. The software was sold to Ocean Software, or Ocean Interactive, in the UK. Then Data East wanted to make the cabs, so they had to get the license from Ocean Software. Then, Data East sold it to D4 Enterprises in Japan. Orion Pictures was bought by MGM. We’ve got the same problem with Ghostbusters. Again, don’t ever do movie license arcades is what I’d tell people. It was Data East who own the cabs and Sony Pictures own Ghostbusters. We’ve got to do a deal with Ray Parker Jr over the music, but then the sound effects in the game were owned by someone else. It’s like, “What? Why did you ever do this in the first place?”

However, Precious is keen to stress that this isn't the end of the line for Ghostbusters or RoboCop, and that both releases remain part of Quarter Arcades' plans for its range.