Forty-five years ago, Tomohiro Nishikado created Space Invaders, one of the most influential video games of all time. Now, he's getting to grips with the game via an entirely new format: a 1/4 scale arcade cab from Quarter Arcades.

Numskull Designs, the company which owns Quarter Arcades, has released a video of Nishikado playing the fully-functional unit, which is part of a range which also includes Pac-Man, Bubble Bobble and Dig Dug.





Now in stock: pic.twitter.com/xREy7Ohk38 Tomohiro Nishikado - the creator of Space Invaders playing our Quarter Scale Arcade cab👾Now in stock: https://t.co/NfQg4aZcpW November 16, 2023

The range is also expanding to include TMNT and The Real Ghostbusters.

If you fancy getting your hands on a Space Invaders 1/4 scale cab (as well as its sequel), then they're shipping as we speak.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.