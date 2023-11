Subscribe to Time Extension on

Modder @limonegongbang has crafted one of the most remarkable MSX projects we've ever seen – say hello to the SX1-Mini Plus.

Based on a design proposed by @AndroidArts back in 2018, this "Integrated" MSX is a self-contained system which includes its own 5-inch screen and speakers. It's based on the "one-chip" MSX standard.

You can see the process of putting this amazing system together by watching the video at the top of this page.