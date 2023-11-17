You don't have to do too much research to realize we're all fairly big fans of WipEout here at Time Extension. If we so much as sniff a story that we can connect back to Psygnosis's classic antigrav racer, we'll typically be there to cover it, usually with a great big smile plastered across our faces.

So when we heard recently (from ShiryuGL) that the game's original composer Tim Wright (better known as CoLD SToRAGE) had plans to rerelease his phenomenal score for WipEout and its sequel WipEout 2097 across CD and Vinyl this December, we knew we had tell you more about it.

The album, called wipE'out'' - The Zero Gravity Soundtrack, is a 28-track release featuring newly remixed versions of Wright's music from across both games, in addition to fresh remixes from artists like Kode9, μ-Ziq, Brainwaltzera, Simo Cell, Datassette, James Shinra, Wordcolour, & Surgeons Girl. It is already available digitally on Bandcamp (and has been since November 15th), with physical versions now up for preorder at various different websites including Black Screen Records (Vinyl), Norman Records (CD), and Bandcamp in Europe, and Forced Exposure, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon in the US.



If you're in the UK, why not support local record stores? These guys are highly rated. Tomorrow is 🚀day! 🤩If you're in the UK, why not support local record stores? These guys are highly rated. https://t.co/ZjXYyPe1Qr November 16, 2023

Here is the complete tracklist for the exciting new release:

wipE’out” Intro (2023 Remaster) Hakapik Murder (2023 Remaster) Messij (2023 Remaster) Canada (2023 Remaster) Tenation (2023 Remaster) DOH-T (2023 Remaster) Trancevaal (2023 Remaster) Surgeon (2023 Remaster) Cairodrome (2023 Remaster) Body in Motion (2023 Remaster) Cardinal Dancer (2023 Remaster) Cold Comfort (2023 Remaster) Kinking (2023 Remaster) Operatique (2023 Remaster) Plasticity (2023 Remaster) Messij Extended (2023 Remaster) Argon (2023 Remaster) Phloem (2023 Remaster) Xenon (2023 Remaster) Xylem (2023 Remaster) wipE’out” Intro (μ-Ziq Remix) DOH-T (Wordcolour Remix) Xylem (Brainwaltzera Remix) Canada (James Shinra Remix) Messij (Kode9 Remix) Trancevaal (Simo Cell Remix) Cairodrome (Surgeons Girl Remix) Messij (Datassette Remix)

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments!