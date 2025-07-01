Update [ ]: As spotted by one of our readers, it appears that the NES homebrew Knight on the Moon has recently been released.

The game is currently available digitally for $10 on itch.io and appears to have introduced another dungeon since we last mentioned it, taking the total number from 5 up to 6.

A physical release is also apparently on the cards for a later date, but exactly when this will be available to buy is yet to be determined, with the developer kn56k likely wanting to polish the game further before committing anything to a cart.

Here's an outline of what you can expect:

Built for the original Nintendo Entertainment System hardware, this top-down action-adventure challenges players to survive and explore a hostile moon crawling with alien life, abandoned bases, and deadly secrets. Take control of a stranded knight in a world where every movement, every strike, and every choice could mean the difference between survival and oblivion."

Have you given it a try yet? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Original Story: A new sci-fi top-down adventure game is currently in development for the NES. And it will no doubt look familiar to anyone who has ever played the original Legend of Zelda.

Knight on the Moon, as this brand new title is called, is the latest game from the developer kn56k, who previously created the Halloween-inspired platformer Mischief Castle.

It recently came to our attention thanks to IndieRetroNews and SabermanRetroNews and draws inspiration from the classic Nintendo title, featuring a small sword-wielding hero, 5 dungeons to explore, various secrets to discover, and a bunch of new items and upgrades to unlock.

However, whereas Zelda was very much rooted in a fantasy world, Knight on the Moon attempts to distinguish itself a little from the landmark Nintendo title, swapping out the verdant overworld of Hyrule for an alien moon filled with spaceships, aliens, high-tech machinery, and a bunch of dead astronauts whose dying words (recorded in logs) will guide the player through the perilous quest ahead.

An early demo of the game is already available on itch.io and starts with the protagonist answering a distress beacon, before being thrown into exploring their mysterious surroundings.

According to kn56k, the current plan is to release the game either later this year or in early 2026, with the developer stating he is currently working on several areas such as the boss mechanics, dungeon layouts, map building, and weapons.

You can download a demo of the game here, which should hopefully give you a taste of what to expect. It can also be played in your browser of choice.