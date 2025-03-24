As long as video games have been around, we've had unreleased titles—and the NES has its fair share of those, as The Video Game History Foundation's recent GDC 2025 exhibition attests.

The VGHF has a history of unearthing and highlighting unreleased or cancelled video games, and 'Lost Levels - Unreleased Games for the Nintendo Entertainment System' was packed with titles that never made it to store shelves.

These include Drac's Night Out, Hard Drivin', Hellraiser, The Terminator (which was actually released as Journey To Silius) and New Kids on the Block: The Official Video Game.

"The interactive exhibit tells stories from around the world about games that never saw the light of day—and the challenge of preserving that history," says VGHF. The VGHF's state-of-the-art digital library was also showcased at the foundation's booth.

Matthew Callis was kind enough to give a sneak peek of the stand prior to the doors opening, which you can view below.

If you attended GDC this year, let us know if you visited this fantastic exhibit.