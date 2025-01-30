Update [Thu 30th Jan, 2025 16:45 GMT]: The Video Game History Foundation library is now available in Early Access, allowing media historians, YouTubers, journalists, or those who just want to know more about the medium the opportunity to search through an incredible assortment of historical items.

The digital archive is currently home to six featured collections at present, which are all fully searchable from its home page. These include collections related to video game magazines, E3 directories, GamePro Press CDs, From Software promotional materials, the personal archive of the former Konami and Acclaim producer Mark Flitman, and a significant stash of documents and videos belonging to the Myst studio Cyan, Inc.

Here's a video from the library director Phil Salvador, going over some of what you'll be able to find:

You can access the library now from this link, if you can't wait to dive in and explore.

Original Article [Fri 24th Jan, 2025 10:30 GMT]: A while back, we reported on the welcome news that The Video Game History Foundation was creating its own digital library, headed up by Phil Salvador.

The VGHF has been tirelessly scanning magazines and other video game-related media for the project, with the objective being to preserve the best possible digital copies of these assets and make them available to both researchers and the general public.

Good things come to those who wait - the Video Game History Foundation Digital Library launches on January 30th, 2025. (We'll tell you all about it then!) — The Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2025-01-23T19:43:39.619Z

Speaking to Time Extension back in January 2024, Salvador explained his aims for the library:

On the internet, magazines often tend to be either a bunch of PDFs on a torrent, or a very great collection only available in person or locked away. While we have a lot of respect for everyone which makes things available, what we want to do is give it a structure for researchers. I hope it inspires people that have access to rare and interesting materials to prioritize free access, find a way to organize it so that it can be useful for users.

The Video Game History Foundation digital library goes live on January 30th, 2025. It will be free to browse, but you can support the amazing work being done here via Patreon.