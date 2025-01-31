A new ROM hack has just dropped for Capcom's Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems for the Super Nintendo that aims to give the retro beat 'em up the "Redux" treatment.

Marvel Super Heroes in the War of the Gems was originally released back in 1996 in both North America & Japan (with Europe getting the game one year later in 1997). It arrived at a time when many players had already made the switch to more powerful 3D consoles, like the N64, Sega Saturn, and Sony PlayStation, and was therefore considered a little bit dated by members of the press, with GamePro, for instance, describing it "a 1993 game trying to squeak by in 1996" and criticizing its lack of "sophisticated beat 'em up action".

The ROM hack, which is called Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems Redux, is the work of the self-described "retro gaming mad scientist" BillyTime! Games (who has published over 200 ROM hacks in the past for a long list of titles). It sets out to tweak a bunch of the abilities related to the various Marvel superheroes included in the game, while also introducing some slight changes to how the infinity stones impact the overall gameplay. This includes giving Wolverine a passing regeneration ability based on his powers from the comic book and other media, and making it so that the reality gem doubles the amount of items you have collected.

You can also activate a cheat as well, to unlock the infinity gems straight away. This can be activated by holding Select and hitting Start at the introduction before the map screen and continuing to hold Select until the map screen appears.

Here is a full list of the changes:

Wolverine has a Passive Health Regen (Only Yellow Health)

Captain America has a slight Defense Buff

Hulk has a slight Defense Buff

Equipping the Soul Gem will give players an additional defense buff

Health pickups replenish 2x the amount of health when Soul Gem is equipped

Reality Gem doubles amount of items collected

Iron Man has infinite jumps when using the Space Gem

Players have infinite air in underwater sections when equipped with the Space Gem.

Impassible walls can be broken when Equipped with the Power Gem.

You can grab the patch here. You'll need a USA copy of the ROM to patch.