Technos Japan's 1991 board game-style RPG Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes is finally getting a Western release over 30 years later, courtesy of Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden, and Arc System Works (as reported by Gematsu).

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes was a Japanese exclusive back when it was originally released for the Nintendo Famicom in the early '90s, and was also later reissued on the Wii, 3DS, and Wii U Virtual Consoles in the country. Now, though, Ratalaika Games and Shiyuden have both revealed that they will be bringing the game to modern systems (including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S), with this latest reissue scheduled to be launched worldwide on February 7th.

The game, in case you've never heard of it, sees players choose from one of four heroes (all of whom possess different strengths and weaknesses) as they adventure across six different stages in search of fame and glory.

A roll of dice decides your movement in the game, with different squares on the board triggering a variety of unique events depending on where you land. Meanwhile, the in-game battles will have you throw the dice again to see which character has the advantage and turn the tide of battle for or against you.

Here's some information about the story, taken from the store page:

"SUGORO Quest: The Quest of Dice Heroes comes to the West for the first time! This is a board game-style turn-based RPG where dice will decide your fate! The story begins in the kingdom of Siland, where four adventurers set out to talk to the king in search of intrepid adventures. Each adventure is different, so be sure to choose the most suitable member for each journey.

A school of magic? An adventure at sea? It's up to you(and luck, of course) to make sure the adventure has a good ending! But beware of the enemies, as they won't make your path easy. Luck will lead you to victory!"

According to the press release, this new reissue will introduce a bunch of new features to the game, in addition to the new translation. These include save states, screen filters, cheats, and a gallery — the latter of which will allow you to view images from the original game’s manual and packaging.