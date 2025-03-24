The 1995 Japan-exclusive action game Feudal Bros: Tonosama #1 (otherwise known as Deae Tonosama Appare Ichiban) will released internationally next month across modern consoles and PC, it's been announced.

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden will publish the game on April 4th across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam), with the occasion marking the first time the title has ever officially been made available in English.

As with Shounen Ninja Sasuke (which was released last month as Justice Ninja Casey), Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden first teased that it was planning on reissuing the classic Sunsoft title back in September of last year when the game appeared on Ratalaika's exhibitor info during the Tokyo Games Show before making a more definitive announcement the following month on social media.

Various store pages for the game are already live, with the description given on Steam stating that this new reissue will feature rewind/turbo functions, save states, screen filters, cheats, a jukebox, a gallery of images from the original manual and box design, as well as 2-player local multiplayer:

"The 16-bit classic comes to the West for the very first time! Japan. The Edo period. After many years of violent wars, peace has returned to the land, but it doesn’t seem like it will last for long. A new danger lurks in the shadows, and only two noblemen can stop it: Lord Baka, a Japanese feudal lord, and Prince Bouffon, a prince from the faraway land of France. After they both receive a message from their deceased fathers, they set out on an adventure that will take them across Japan and beyond to track down and stop the mysterious threat. The only problem is that their bravery is matched only by their stupidity..

Features:

- Available in English for the first time!

- Select from 2 playable characters, each with their own unique skills

- Local co-op 2-player mode

- Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up

- Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point

- Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)

- Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design

- Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)

- Jukebox: listen to the 36 music tracks included in the game whenever you want

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments!