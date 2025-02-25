Sunsoft's 1994 action-adventure title Shounen Ninja Sasuke is set to get its first-ever Western release later this week, courtesy of Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden.

The Japan-exclusive SNES title will be reissued on modern platforms (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4) on February 28th, under the localized title Justice Ninja Casey, and will come with a new English translation, a rewind/turbo function, save states, screen filters, cheat options, a gallery, and a jukebox allowing you listen to its soundtrack.

The reissue of the game was first revealed back in September of last year when the game appeared on Ratalaika's exhibitor info during the Tokyo Games Show (along with Deae Tonosama Appare Ichiban) and was later subject to an official announcement on social media a couple of months later.

Here's a description of the game's story, courtesy of Ratalaika Games:

"An unremarkable princess in an unremarkable castle has been kidnapped by a group of mysterious ninjas. Luckily for her, a young ninja named Casey is aware of the situation, and embarks on a mission to save her because... he is the Ninja of Justice! Join Casey and learn the art of ninjutsu as he explores a land full of secrets and dangerous enemies!"

The game will cost $5.99 / €5.99, and is already available to wishlist on Steam, the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the PlayStation store. Here's the latest trailer for the game: