Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden, and Sunsoft have announced that they will be reissuing the Super Famicom titles Shonen Ninja Sasuke and Deae Tonosama Appare Ichiban on modern platforms next year, marking the first time either game has been localized into English.

Earlier this year, the two games were previously listed on the exhibitor information for Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden at the Tokyo Game Show, but no information was provided at the time on whether they would also be localized for the West. Now, though, Ratalaika Games has finally confirmed the two games will also be getting an English release, under the titles Justice Ninja Casey (the name change from Sasuke to Casey is reportedly due to trademark concerns) and Feudal Bros - Tonosama #1 early next year (Q1 2025).





We will be releasing Feudal Bros - Tonosama #1 and Justice Ninja Casey fully localized to English!



Two hidden gems from the SNES era that will be available on… The future is near, and here is a sneak peak of what is coming in 2025 from Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden and Sunsoft!We will be releasing Feudal Bros - Tonosama #1 and Justice Ninja Casey fully localized to English!Two hidden gems from the SNES era that will be available on… pic.twitter.com/vWOz7oza5C October 29, 2024

Shonen Ninja Sasuke is a 1994 sidescrolling action-adventure game that has occasionally been compared to Konami's Ganbare Goemon series. It follows the ninja Sasuke and his monk friend Chin-nan on a quest to rescue a princess kidnapped by a warlord, with players being able to partner up with a pal to punch, kick, and charge an evil masked army.

Deae Tonosama Appare Ichiban, on the other hand, was released just one year after Shonen Ninja Sasuke, in 1995, and is a comedic overhead beat 'em up similar to Natsume's Pocky & Rocky games. It sees up to two players taking control of a pair of noblemen, named Baka-dono ("Lord Stupid") and Baka-ouji ("Prince Stupid"), as they battle against a mysterious otherwordly threat across various Japan, China, France, India, and the Middle East.

No specific information has been given yet on what platforms will be getting the game, but we'll be sure to update you once we know more.