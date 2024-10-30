The Japanese video game merchandise company Kumagumi has announced that it is bringing out a new art print based on Taito's arcade fighting game Kaiser Knuckle, in order to commemorate the game's 30th anniversary.

Kaiser Knuckle, in case you've never heard of it, was a title that was released in Japan and Europe in 1994, following the popularity of Street Fighter II, and was also brought over to North America under the name Global Champion.

Similar to the plot of Street Fighter, it also saw a bunch of competitors from across the globe come together to compete in a deadly competition, with the action this time being organized by "The General" — the mysterious commander of a space station orbiting Earth. Players could pick from a roster of nine playable characters, with some of the standouts including the karateka Kazuya, the ninja Gekkou, the boxer Jim McCoy, and the Amazonian Liza.

According to an announcement on social media, the new print is the work of a Chilean artist named Gonzalo "Mr. Genzoman" Ordoñez (who has previously contributed art for Udon Entertainment's Street Fighter comics), and was done in collaboration with both Kumagumi and the original rights holders Taito. It includes an image of all nine fighters, alongside all three non-playable bosses: Gonzalez, Azteca, and the General himself.

The print is currently available to pre-order on Kumagumi's website and will cost £29.15. A t-shirt is also available with the design, too, which is priced at £24.98.

Both are only available to order until December 6th and will reportedly ship on December 14th (just in time for Christmas).