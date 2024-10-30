The average person might assume that all SNES consoles were created equal back in the '90s, but seasoned experts will know this isn't the case.

Just like any other piece of consumer electronics, Nintendo's 16-bit powerhouse was subject to internal revisions during its lifespan, the most notable being the shift from a 2-chip video setup to a single-chip configuration, introduced in 1995.

For many years, people have been seeking mythical '1CHIP' SNES consoles because, as noted by Retro RGB, the 1CHIP revision is generally regarded as offering superior video output than the earlier 2CHIP machines.

However, modder and creator of the SNES Edge Enhancer Voultar has rallied against this outlook in a recent post on social media, claiming that "there are no bad options" when it comes to picking a SNES in 2024.

Friends, I want to share some SNES 2CHIP vs 1CHIP data with you. I've refrained from doing this because it always turns into a "this one sucks because this one is better. Please, there are no "bad" options. But here are the facts: — Voultar (@Voultar) October 29, 2024

"I want to share some SNES 2CHIP vs 1CHIP data with you," begins Voultar, who has also created a system for unbricking Wii U consoles. "I've refrained from doing this because it always turns into a 'this one sucks because this one is better.' Please, there are no "bad" options. But here are the facts. The 1CHIP's video output is far from 'perfect'. It rings. You know how the 2CHIP has a 'dark' shadow? Well, the 1CHIP has a 'light' shadow. @retrotink2 will tell you this, @RetroRGB will tell you this."





The SNES 2CHIP doesn't have the same overshooting DAC problem that the 1CHIP has, but it still has problems which again, can be greatly mitigated. The video output is comparable to that of a 1CHIP, with tuning, as you can see in this capture.

Voultar then shares some images to illustrate his point, noting that the issues present in both the 2CHIP and 1CHIP SNES consoles can be "tuned out" before signing off with the following:

Is the 1CHIP better than the 2CHIP?

No.