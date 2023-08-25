Breath of Fire II (SNES) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 27th Aug 2007 ( USA ) / 10th Aug 2007 ( UK/EU )











Capcom wasn't famous for its RPG titles prior to the release of the original Breath of Fire in 1993, but the company quickly gained a solid reputation on the basis of that well-liked RPG. The sequel – which, like its predecessor, was lucky enough to get a western localisation – is more of the same, boasting colourful visuals and some fetching character design. While the two SNES entries in this series aren't quite as critically-lauded as the 16-bit Final Fantasy outings, they're still worthy of your time if you're looking for some old-school JRPG action. Both Breath of Fire and Breath of Fire II were re-released on the Game Boy Advance.

Soul Blazer (SNES) Publisher: Enix / Developer: Quintet Release Date: 27th Oct 1992 ( USA ) / 27th Jan 1994 ( UK/EU )

















Also by Quintet is this early example of a SNES Action RPG. Like its stablemate ActRaiser, Soul Blazer places you in the role of a 'servant' warrior who is sent to a troubled world by "The Master" – a god-like deity who wishes to destroy the monsters which hold the captured souls of the world's inhabitants. During the dungeon segments, slaying certain enemies releases the soul of an NPC which can impact the story in the game's many towns and settlements. It's a unique approach that gets a little goofy at times (you talk to a flower and dolphin during your quest, for example), but, despite its rough edges, remains a likeable example of the genre.

Arcana (SNES) Publisher: HAL Laboratory / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 1st Jun 1992 ( USA )

















At the time of release, Arcana (or Card Master: Rimsalia no Fuuin as it is known in Japan) was marked down by reviewers thanks to its similarity to Sega's Shining in the Darkness. It's a fair comment – both are first-person dungeon-crawlers with random, turn-based battles and town 'hubs' you can visit between battles – but Arcana is arguably the more polished of the pair thanks to its superior visuals, gorgeous soundtrack and engaging gameplay. Sure, the random encounters are a little on the high side, but this is something you could say about many '90s JRPGs. Arcana is also notable for marking the debut of Kirby in a video game; HAL's pink puffball appears during the introduction sequence.

Final Fantasy III (SNES) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 11th Oct 1994 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 2011 ( UK/EU )













What needs to be said about legendary title? The opera scene. The World of Ruin. Watching Magitek armour slowly trudge through the endless snow. Sabin meme-ily suplexing an entire train. Kefka’s laugh (we know you heard that text). Squaresoft’s beloved RPG often feels like a non-stop parade of effortless excellence, churning out memorable scenes one after the other as if the team had an excess of creativity that just had to come out.

Chrono Trigger (SNES) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 11th Aug 1995 ( USA ) / 20th May 2011 ( UK/EU )

















Famously headed by three of the biggest names in the industry at the time (Final Fantasy’s Hironobu Sakaguchi, Dragon Quest’s Yuji Horii, and Akira Toriyama, the man behind a little comic you may have heard of called Dragon Ball), there was no chance this time-travelling saga was ever going to end up as anything less than the stuff of legend. Blurring the expected boundaries between battle scenes and standard exploration allowed players to feel closer to the action than ever before, and the strong cast drawn from the past, present, and futures that you hope will never come to pass, help to hold together what could in lesser hands have easily ended up a fractured and incomprehensible tangle of plot threads.

Terranigma (SNES) Publisher: Enix / Developer: Quintet Release Date: 19th Dec 1996 ( UK/EU )













Nintendo choosing to publish this Quintet-developed action RPG marks one of those occasions European SNES owners could hold their heads high and just for once feel slightly superior to their RPG-enjoying counterparts in the US – even if Terranigma was released in such small numbers many of those who would have happily dedicated their evenings to it were completely unaware of its existence at the time. Ark’s journey to restore the world and the trials he’s subjected to along the way are a rare example of genuinely epic RPG storytelling; encompassing as it does nothing less than god, the devil, and a world with strong similarities to our own.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 13th May 1996 ( USA ) / 22nd Aug 2008 ( UK/EU )













Nintendo let Squaresoft run riot in their most precious setting, and gamers everywhere rejoiced. Although it’s to be expected from a developer of their pedigree part of what makes this colourful adventure so special is how much fun it is even after the novelty of seeing Mario and friends standing in an orderly line while waiting their turn to bop a menagerie of familiar faces and brand new enemies has worn off. It’s Nintendo’s famous plumber as you’ve never seen him before yet somehow exactly as you’d imagined, placed right in the middle of the sort of story you always wanted to see him in.

EarthBound (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 2nd Jun 1995 ( USA ) / 18th Jul 2013 ( UK/EU )







It’s the vague baseline of almost-normality that makes Shigesato Itoi’s off-kilter RPG feel more bizarre than most games that try to make a conscious effort to create a weird and wacky setting. Story-heavy games are filled with triple-headed monsters and sentient globs of goo but how many have you square up to armoured frogs and aggressive cups of coffee? EarthBound may have been criminally overlooked on its release but there’s no doubt fans – old and new – have more than made up for that in the years since (and even Nintendo remembered to include it on the SNES Mini).