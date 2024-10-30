The retro publisher Mega Cat Studios has recently announced that it has started accepting orders for a physical version of the top-view NES puzzler, Graveyard Dude, to honour its late creator Rani "Timekey" Baker, and raise money to support her family.

Baker was a beloved member of the NES ROM Hacking and homebrew communities, who sadly passed away in 2023, leaving behind an immense body of work.

Some of her notable projects, for instance, include overhaul patches of the Fist of the North Star Famicom games Hokuto No Ken and Hokuto No Ken 2, as well as a bunch of original titles including the puzzle game Senseless City and the visual novel Space Jesus.

Graveyard Dude was her first-ever homebrew release and was originally published digitally back in 2022 on Baker's itch.io. It places players in the role of a cemetery guardian named Henry who must help the dead return back to the earth by moving coffins, dispelling loitering ghosts, and collecting keys and skulls to create a path forward.

The new physical release will include a NES manual, cart, and box, and will be available in an extremely limited run of just 200 carts worldwide.

Here are some of its key features:

-Engaging Puzzle Gameplay: Navigate the graveyard strategically, returning disinterred coffins to their final resting spots.

-Unlock Hidden Paths: Collect keys and skulls to unveil new areas and uncover the graveyard's secrets.

-Time-Bending Mechanics: Use Henry’s unique REWIND ability to reverse your moves and correct any missteps.

- Ghostly Encounters: Beware of loitering spirits that block your way; dispel them with magic charms to proceed.

- Speedrun Challenges: Race against the clock to clean up the apocalyptic mess and earn visual rewards for your swift efforts.

- Cheat Codes: Unlock special cheat codes once you conquer the game, adding even more fun to your adventure.

If you want to buy a copy, it is currently available for £48, with all profits going towards Baker's family.