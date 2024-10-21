City Connection's Saturn Tribute Boosted versions of Wolf Fang & Skull Fang are set to launch in Japan later this month, on October 31st, so the company is inevitably hard at work promoting the project on social media in the run-up to the big day.

Most recently, it has posted a closer look at the new fan book that will be available to those who purchased its special edition box set, revealing that this bonus item will contain a bunch of rare, never-before-seen proposals for a couple of unreleased Data East projects (thanks Gosokkyu!).

This includes a Super Famicom version of Wolf Fang, which apparently wasn't intended to be a straightforward port, and a large arcade game called Battle Fang — both of which ultimately never ended up seeing the light of day.

To accompany the announcement, City Connection posted a few images of these proposals, which include sketches of characters, logos, and level designs, as well as potential cabinet configurations.

According to City Connection, most of these designs have never been shared outside of a few people and were only unearthed during the development of these upcoming reissues.

You can take a closer look at the images below: