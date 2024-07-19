The Japanese manufacturer PLUM is releasing a new model of Type01 Soryu mech from the Data East game Wolf Fang Kuuga 2001 in Japan, and pre-orders are available online now (thanks @gosokkyu for the spot!).

Wolf Fang Kuuga 2001 (otherwise known as Rohga: Armor Force) is a game that originally debuted in arcades back in 1991 and forms a loose trilogy with 1989's Kuuga – Operation Code Vapor Trail (also known as Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation) and the 1996 title Skull Fang.

It saw players running and gunning through various side-scrolling stages while behind the controls of one of four customizable mechs and was eventually ported to the PlayStation and Sega Saturn in 1996 and 1997 (respectively).

According to the store page, the new model is 1/35 scale and roughly 5 inches tall and comes with three custom parts and a handheld weapon. These will be interchangeable with the future kits, which will be based on the other three mechs "Tenrai," "Rasetsu," and "Ryu-Oh".

The price on the website is listed as ¥6,050 (which is about $38 or £30). You can visit Plum's store page here to see more images of it than the ones above.

It is currently scheduled to be released in October, which is also when the 'Saturn Tribute Boosted' versions of Wolf Fang and Skull Fang are expected to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC.