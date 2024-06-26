City Connection has revealed the next entry in its Saturn Tribute Boosted series, and it's a two-game pack featuring Data East's Wolf Fang and Skull Fang.

These two games are often considered to be part of the loose "Kuuga" trilogy, which also includes the 1989 vertically-scrolling shmup, Kuuga – Operation Code Vapor Trail (also known as Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation).

Wolf Fang: Kuuga 2001 (also known as Rohga: Armor Force) launched in arcades in 1991 and is a side-scrolling run-and-gun shooter featuring customisable mechs. It was ported to PS1 and Saturn in 1996 and 1997, respectively, byXing Entertainment, with new content and an original Redbook audio soundtrack. Neither of these versions was released outside of Japan.

Skull Fang hit arcades in 1996 and returned to the vertically scrolling action of the original Kuuga. It was later ported to Saturn in 1997 and is one of the more expensive titles for the console.

Wolf Fang & Skull Fang Saturn Tribute Boosted launches in Japan on October 31st for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC. The PS5 and Switch are getting physical versions, as well as a special box set that includes a bunch of goodies, such as a 'fan book' and double CD soundtrack.