AYANEO is making another Android-based gaming handheld – but this one has a trick up its sleeve.

The Pocket EVO is the world's first Android handheld with a 7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, according to the manufacturer. That high refresh rate should mean smoother gameplay, assuming there are enough titles to support it.

Based on the design of the AYANEO 2S, the Pocket EVO boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, which will ensure it has plenty of grunt for AAA mobile gaming and emulation.





Evolution & Extraordinary Performance AYANEO Pocket EVOEvolution & Extraordinary Performance pic.twitter.com/bVM3SMSBGI July 10, 2024

You can see the device in action below.