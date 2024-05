AYANEO has revealed the Pocket DMG today, but that's not the only handheld it has been showing off – it has also lifted the lid on the Pocket Micro, which clearly takes inspiration from the Game Boy Micro.

It has a 3.5-inch screen which is "perfect for GBA games" according to AYANEO, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

The system will have a premium feel thanks to its aluminium alloy frame and is roughly the same size as an iPhone 15, so it will be pocket-friendly.