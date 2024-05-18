AYANEO has just formally revealed its Pocket DMG handheld for the first time.

The device is part of the company's 'Remake' line of products, and clearly takes inspiration from the Nintendo Game Boy. It's also a close match to the Analogue Pocket in terms of visual design.

The headline news is that it sports an OLED panel, as well as a D-pad, analogue stick and touchpad.

It's powered by the same Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset found in the AYANEO Pocket S.

Like AYANEO's other products, this will be focused mainly on retro emulation – unlike the Analogue Pocket, you won't be able to load up physical cartridges.

It's also not FPGA-based and will instead use software emulation.