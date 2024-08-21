Samsung's Odyssey 3D gaming monitor range has just been revealed at Gamescom, and it sure does remind us of a certain Nintendo handheld (thanks, The Verge).

The series uses eye-tracking technology and a lenticular lens to create the illusion of 3D-depth – a more elaborate take on the concept Nintendo pioneered with its 3DS console over a decade ago.

The difference here is that the tracking tech is a lot more advanced (even more so than the head-tracking system that was present in the New 3DS refresh), allowing the display to constantly check the position of the user's eyes to ensure the image remains rock-solid. It will also operate perfectly fine as a 2D screen.

Here's what Samsung has to say about the screen:

The Odyssey 3D’s innovative light field display (LFD) technology creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, Odyssey 3D ensures an optimized 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.

Available in 27 or 37-inch sizes with a 4K QLED panel and 165Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey 3D boasts a 1-millisecond response time as well as AMD FreeSync support. No pricing has been revealed as yet.

Could this become the best way to emulate and experience 3DS games? Time will tell.