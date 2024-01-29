3DSen — the incredible NES emulator that transforms 2D-pixel graphics into 3D voxel art — is about to receive support for the 1987 boxing title Punch-Out!!, its developers Geod Studio recently announced. So if you've been looking for a way to breathe life into this classic Nintendo title, this might be just the ticket.

3DSen has been in development since 2015 and is currently available in two different versions (a VR option and a non-VR option). The VR option was released in 2019, while the non-VR version of the emulator was released a year later in 2020.

The unique emulator uses hand-made game profiles to convert games into 3D and features several quality-of-life improvements such as the ability to rotate and reposition the camera for different viewing angles. It is already compatible with a bunch of classic NES games, but the Nintendo classic Punch-Out!! is yet to be counted among them.

This is all about to change, however, in the future with Geod Studio recently revealing that work has begun on laying the groundwork for a brand new profile based on the title.

The 1-minute 40-second clip that accompanies this announcement shows a brief glimpse at the progress the developers have made so far, demonstrating a fight between Little Mac and Glass Joe that has been rendered in voxels.

There's currently no word on when the profile will be added to the emulator, but we'll try and keep you posted once it is available for you to try out.