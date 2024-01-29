If you're a fan of Lego, you've probably heard of the website Lego Ideas by now, but just in case you haven't we'll give you a quick recap.

It's a place where people can go to submit their fanmade ideas for potential future Lego sets, with users being able to vote on different proposals to decide which concept the Danish company should try to turn into an official product.

In the past, we've seen users suggest giving the Lego treatment to a range of different video game properties, including Nights Into Dreams and The Legend of Zelda, but it's this newly-submitted proposal for a set based The Secret of Monkey Island that is the source of our current obsession.

It depicts the Guybrush standing outside the Giant Monkey Head that was featured in The Secret of Monkey Island as the entrance to LeChuck's lava-filled lair beneath Monkey Island, and even includes the monkey Jojo, as well as the various stone idols, and the monkey head key (which is essentially a giant Q-Tip). It is the work of the Lego builder Gwydyon84.

If you want to support the project in the hopes of it becoming a real product, you can do here. It is currently on 495 supporters but will need 10,000 for Lego to consider making it into a real item that you'll be able to buy in stores.