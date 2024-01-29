Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen launched on January 29th, 2004 in Japan – that makes them 20 years old today. Gulp.

North American players would have to wait until September 7th, 2004 to get their hands on the games, while Europe didn't receive them until October 1st, 2004.

Remakes of the 1996 games which started it all – Pocket Monsters Red and Green (Pokémon Blue would replace Green when the series arrived in the West) – the pair sold 12 million units on the Game Boy Advance, and gained praise for respectfully updating the iconic originals without losing the magic that made them so brilliant in the first place.

Since their release, Game Freak and Nintendo have remade other entries, including HeartGold and SoulSilver and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Were FireRed and LeafGreen your first taste of Pokémon? Let us know your memories of these games with a comment below.