Hamster has revealed that it has now released 400 titles as part of its Arcade Archives label of reissues as of last week.

Originally beginning in 2014 on the PS4 (before eventually branching out to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms in the following years), Arcade Archives sees Hamster go to the effort of reissuing a brand new Arcade title every week with the introduction of additional features like online rankings.

The first game ever released as part of the label was Crazy Climber for the PS4 back in May 2014, while last week's title Rainbow Islands represents the 400th release from the publisher.

In a post on Twitter, Hamster thanked its fans for supporting the label and promised them that it would continue to provide as many games as possible in the future.

