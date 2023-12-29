Taito's classic arcade Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 is coming to the Arcade Archives range on Switch and PS4 early next year, it has been revealed.

Released in arcades in 1987, Rainbow Islands is the sequel to Bubble Bobble, even though the gameplay is quite different. Characters use rainbows to trap enemies and travel up the screen.

Ported to home computers and consoles shortly after release, Rainbow Islands has become one of Taito's most recognisable and beloved titles. It was followed by Parasol Stars.

It launches worldwide on January 24th, 2024.