If you're a fan of the long-running Densha de Go series and you happen to own a Playdate, then you'll almost certainly want to keep an eye on the upcoming Zero Zero: Perfect Stop, which is being developed by Hunter Bridges, the director of Penny’s Big Breakaway and a programmer on Sonic Mania.

The system exclusive uses the Playdate's crank to control the train's speed, and Bridges has recently revealed that he's aiming for even more authenticity by including the vocal talents of Tokyo-based Australian singer and voice actress Donna Burke.





I had the pleasure of working with



Sound on! 🔊 A huge motivation for making Zero Zero: Perfect Stop was crafting the soundscape. A big part of that is the in-car announcements.I had the pleasure of working with @TheDonnaBurke for the English lines. You may recognize her voice from the Shinkansen, or from MGS5!Sound on! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/xL6Zcuolp3 August 19, 2024

Burke has worked in the realm of video games and anime for some time and became involved with the Metal Gear franchise with Peace Walker, for which she supplied the vocals to the song Heavens Divide.

She then voiced the iDroid robot in both Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, as well as supplying vocals to the song Sins of the Father. She has also lent her voice to games such as Boktai, Lunar Knights, Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3.

In addition to this, she's also the voice of the Tokaido Shinkansen "bullet train" – which makes her inclusion in Zero Zero: Perfect Stop even more fitting.

The game is apparently close to release. Keep your eyes on its official site for more info.