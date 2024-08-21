Jason Wilson (also known as Jay Gunn) – who worked as an artist and designer on the MediEvil franchise – has been digging into his archives recently, unearthing some concept artwork for an untitled FPS which would have struck the whole "UK is under attack by aliens" vibe a short time before Resistance: Fall of Man arrived on PS3 in 2006.

"Tidying up and rummaging through the game concept archives and found some 20-year-old drawings that I did for storyboard presentation concepts for an Untitled (not produced) Sony 1st person UK set alien invasion first-person shooter," says Wilson on social media, before noting that this was well before the thematically-similar Resistance: Fall of Man was released.





As well as being heavily involved with the MediEvil series, Wilson also worked on Silverload (1995), 24: The Game (2006), Ghosthunter (2003) and C-12: Final Resistance (2001), rising to the position of Creative Director at Sony's Cambridge Studio.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Resistance: Fall of Man was set in an alternate 1951, with the UK under attack from extraterrestrial forces. It would get a sequel in 2008, followed by a third game in 2011 – both for PS3. The series would also find its way onto the PSP (Resistance: Retribution) and PS Vita (Resistance: Burning Skies).