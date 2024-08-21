Grimace's Birthday developer, Gumpy Function, has just launched a new Game Boy game entitled Unearthed.

"Set in a future where humanity has all but depleted Earth's resources, UNEARTHED invites you on an interstellar journey with Max - a husband, father and employee of the off-planet mining corporate juggernaut 'Deep Space Mineral Retrieval'," says the game's itch.io page.

"Pilot your DSMR issued Mech to delve into the depths of planets, navigate perilous caverns and solve a multitude of puzzles to retrieve your quota of mineral resources and provide for your loving family back on Earth."

Unearthed takes you on a "sci-fi adventure" where every dig "brings you closer to uncovering the truth buried under alien soil."

Gumpy Function has handled the game concept, lead game design and level design, while Ben Jelter is responsible for the art, scenario, dialog, game design and programming. Unearthed was previously the winner of GBCOMPO21 Game Jam.

You can download the ROM here or score yourself a physical copy of the game from Limited Run.

Gumpy Function was recently in the news thanks to a Game Boy collaboration with Australian comedian Tommy Dassalo.