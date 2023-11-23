Jay Gunn, co-creator of the MediEvil series, has announced on social media that he is looking to sell the BAFTA award he won for MediEvil 2.

Gunn – real name Jason Wilson – was on stage to collect the coveted "Game of the Year" award back in 2000. He has previously sold off his concept artwork in an effort to raise funds following his inability to secure a permanent position in the games industry.

"To be truthful, I’d work for half or a fraction of the salary that I used to earn as a creative director or an art director at Sony," said Gunn in another post. "Just to be able to continue to pay my mortgage and bills or rent if I lose the house."

Okay, after my stint in hospital this week, brought about by the high levels of stress, anxiety and financial worries due to my inability to even get to the interview stage for games art/design work, I am now selling my Game of the Year BAFTA to help keep the wolves at bay. pic.twitter.com/tPPeOdejYP November 22, 2023

He's looking for offers of around £6,000 for the award and is including a bunch of related items, including a Funko Pop figure of Sir Daniel Fortesque, the game's protagonist.

Gunn began his career in the '80s, working on home computer ports such as Pac-Mania, Space Harrier II and Ninja Gaiden. His other credits include HeroQuest, Horror Zombies from the Crypt, James Pond 2: Codename: Robocod, Silverload, Ghosthunter and 24: The Game.

He has also produced his own comic books, including Surface Tension and Coal Face.