D4Enterprise has announced that the next game to come to Switch as part of its ongoing EGGCONSOLE series of classic reissues will be Kogado Studios' 1988 RPG Arguice No Tsubasa.

Like D4Enterprise's other releases in the series so far, it will be presented as is (which in this case means in Japanese), with only English menu screens and how-to-play sections available. This, therefore, makes it extremely difficult for us to recommend to anyone without a knowledge of the Japanese language or the patience to use a live-translation app, as the game notably requires checking a 100-page manual named "The Book of Wyverns" in order to decipher dungeon murals and learn facts about the monsters you encounter.

Dungeons and towns in the game are presented from a sidescrolling perspective, while exploration in the overworld is shown using a top-down view.

Here is a description of the game's story:

"The King of Arguice fell to the attack of the demonic creatures, leaving the world in ruins. The prince, having somehow survived, sets off on an adventure. Far beyond the golden sands, there once was a bloodline that ruled over Arguice. This is a tale from long ago. The winged ones descended upon the hills of Ateparu, where they entered an eternal slumber alongside the spirits of wind, earth, and water. After thousands of seasons, when calamity arises once more, the descendants of Arguice, wielding wings and swords, will vanquish the demons...

You can visit the US Nintendo store page for the game here. It is expected to be released on August 8th.