Mekanical Void is looking to port the Game Boy-style action platformer Linked Mask to Nintendo's iconic handheld – which is fitting, as it's the console which inspired the project in the first place.

Linked Mask GB is based on Linked Mask, a game developed by Klonoz and Spoonman Games, and published by Hypetrain Digital.

"Linked Mask is about the story of Viewer, an anti-hero who has been called by the Primal Gods to achieve the important task of eliminating the interpreters created by the people in order to become a true god," says the game's crowdfunding page.





The game has been "completely re-imagined" for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. "You can choose the order of the towers on a map similar to Mega Man, so you can replay the stages and look for better routes to create a much more complete gameplay. Each tower has its own mechanics and challenges, from fire-filled areas to freezing glaciers! These are inhabited by the Interpreters, who are waiting to be defeated to give you their masks."

"Our goal is to take the most appealing parts of Linked Mask and transform them into a more eye-catching and engaging experience for the console, bringing out its impressive potential and being able to say that the Game Boy home-brew scene has plenty of time to continue to grow," adds the developer.

The funding target is £16,000, and over £6,000 has been raised so far.