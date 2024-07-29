The Game Boy title Donkey Kong – also known as Donkey Kong '94 – was released in the same year as Donkey Kong Country and has been somewhat overshadowed by that fact – which is a shame, because it's one of the best entries in the entire series.

Loosely based on the original 1981 arcade game and its sequel, Donkey Kong Jr., it was co-developed by Nintendo EAD and Pax Softnica and benefitted from improved visuals when played on a Super Game Boy accessory.

Now, this '90s classic is getting a new lease of life thanks to a hack which gives it a Game Boy Color lick of paint.

"Donkey Kong DX is a fanmade remastered version of the classic Game Boy Donkey Kong game, turning it into a Game Boy Color game that works in real hardware," says marc_max, the person behind the hack. Visuals have been created with the help of kensuyjin33 and Jorge2D.

"This has grown into my most ambitious project ever," adds marc_max. "The road to get the result you see in the video wasn't easy. All I can say is thank you for your support and for your patience. We are putting our best care on this one."