Kohachi Studio - the company set up by ex-SNK and Irem developers back in 2023 — has announced it is working on another project, in addition to the upcoming run 'n gunner Black Finger Jet.

According to the announcement that has been picked up by Japanese publication like gamespark.jp, this new game will be called Yokai Buster: Navinosuke and is a recreation of a Game Boy Advance title that was in development 20 years ago by members of the studios, but was never officially released.

The Metal Slug & R-Type artist Akio Oyabu will lead the development of the title, which is being developed for Nintendo Switch and will reportedly launch in early 2026.

Here's the description of the game's story:

“YOKAI BUSTER: NAVINOSUKE” tells the tale of a fearless onmyoji who rises to protect the ancient land of Zipangu from the menace of evil yokai. Turn countless yokai into loyal Shikigami and face off against the forces of darkness!

Right now, some of the yokai that will be able to featured in the game are available to view on the official website, with Zenko (Kitsune), Gashadokuro, Tengu, and other familiar spirits and creatures being listed. Each of these has their own designated attribute, as well as a set of skills it can use in battle.

Judging from the screenshots, the combat in the game seems to be turn-based, with the exploration looking like it will be presented from a traditional top-down view.

The game will reportedly receive support for both English and Japanese upon release. A Japanese/English trailer is available to view below.