Terarin Games, the Japanese indie development studio behind games such as Missile Dancer, Crystal Breaker, and Terra Flame, has just released the first demo for its upcoming shoot 'em up Blaze Of Storm on Steam.

Described as "a standard vertical scrolling shmup", the story of the game takes place in the year 794 of the Cyber Century, where a giant computer named "Elixia" has been put in control of the world's politics, economy, and military effectively eliminating war and poverty.

One day, however, a group of unknown enemy forces, led by a mysterious human called "Phantom", begins to invade cyberspace, corrupting Elixia from the inside and bringing an end to this temporary peace. As a result, it falls to the cyberspace diver, Ayame Crow, to connect their consciousness to the machine and eliminate the threat from the inside.

In the game, players will have two types of weapons. These include a Vulcan shot that is fired directly in front of the ship and a subweapon that can be switched out after finding items in each of the stages. These include homing attacks, satellites that encircle the player's ship, and napalm explosives, among others.

According to Terarin Games, the demo that was released yesterday (Thursday, May 22nd) only includes the Caravan Mode, with the rest of the game scheduled to launch this Winter on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

It will support 7 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese.

You can wishlist the game here.