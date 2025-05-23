Auroch Digital has just released a free-to-play spin-off of its boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun that pays tribute to Sega's classic The Typing of the Dead.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance is a "creative twist" on the 2023 FPS title, which is based on Games Workshop's famous 'grimdark' tabletop role-playing series.

"Instead of mowing down your enemies with elite FPS skills, kill the relentless hordes of enemies that descend upon you by typing out words," the publisher says.

The Steam page adds:

Type like your life depends on it in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance! Smite the enemies of the Emperor with every keystroke spelling their demise. But every typo could mean the difference between life and death.

You can download it here.

A Boltgun sequel has also been announced.